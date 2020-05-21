FDOH: 1,700 COVID-19 tests damaged in transit

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health says 1,702 COVID-19 tests taken at drive-thru and walk-up sites were damaged in transit.

According to FDOH, any person whose sample was damage will be contacted as soon as possible. These people will need to be retested.

FDOH says people with damaged samples will be prioritized for retesting at the site where they were originally tested.

So far in May, more than 90,000 tests have been administered at drive-thru and walk-up sites in Florida.

