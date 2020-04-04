FDOH: More than 100,000 coronavirus tests completed in Florida

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

More than 100,000 Floridians have been tested for COVID-19, according to a Saturday announcement by the Florida Department of Health.

In a news release, FDOH reported 102,108 completed tests in the state, second only to New York's 283,621. Eight state-supported sites have conducted more than 24,000 tests.

In a statement, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, "This is an incredible achievement by any measure, and it is all due to the hard work and great sacrifice by Florida’s thousands of health care workers and first responders who are on the front lines of this fight."

The number of positive cases in Florida jumped by 800 overnight Saturday, with more than 11,000 confirmed cases.

