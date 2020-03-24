FDOH reports 9th coronavirus case in Leon County, 1,412 cases statewide

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health is now reporting nine cases of coronavirus in Leon County. As of FDOH's 11 a.m. Tuesday update, there are 1,412 cases of coronavirus in Florida.

FDOH says the newest Leon County case is a 21-year-old female. Authorities did not say which medical facility treated her.

Three of the cases fall between the 30 to 39 age group, two are in the 40 to 49 age group, three are in their 50's and one is a 21-year-old woman according to FDOH.

The state is currently monitoring 1,249 people who are at risk for coronavirus. Of the statewide confirmed cases, 1,330 are Florida residents, while 82 are from outside the state.

According to FDOH, Leon County has tested 198 people for COVID-19. Two of the tests are pending, eight came back positive and 188 came back negative.

