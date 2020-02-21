FDOT: Inside lanes of West Tennessee Street closed for weekend maintenance

By 
Posted: 
Updated: Fri 6:45 PM, Feb 21, 2020

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News
February 21, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Transportation says the eastbound and westbound inside lanes of Tennessee Street between Dewey and West Brevard streets in Tallahassee will be closed this weekend.

FDOT says roads will be closed from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday as crews perform tree trimming and sign placement operations.

Officials urge motorists to use caution in the area and say the work is weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

 
