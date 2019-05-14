FDOT reviewing safety of intersection after deadly crash

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 14, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The Florida Department of Transportation says it is studying potential new safety measures at an intersection where two women were killed in a crash on Mother’s Day.

Neighbors call the intersection of State Road 363 and Highway 98 “dangerous” and feel something needs to be done to make it safer.

Right now, flashing yellow lights on Highway 98 alert drivers of the intersection, while there are flashing red lights at the stop signs on State Road 363.

FDOT says there are no current plans to replace the current setup with a traffic light. But, the agency is studying other measures, including converting it to a four-way stop or adding signage, said District 3 Public Information Director Ian Satter.

”People all the time seem to not want to stop at the red light. They'll run right through it," said Charles Knowles, who lives in nearby St. Marks. He says drivers often speed, or are distracted.

"I cross it every day. I look four times, left, right, left, right, left, and make sure. Sometimes people, when you're going across it, and people on the other side, are going across it that want to make a left, sometimes that mixes people up. They don't always remember who has the right of way," Knowles said.

Two women were killed in the crash at the intersection: 65-year-old Shirley McCall Neely and 47-year-old Kimberly Anne Neely, both of Chattahoochee. Two other passengers in the car were seriously injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the SUV they were in pulled out into the path of a truck.

FDOT records requested by WCTV show the deaths were the fifth and sixth fatalities at the intersection since 2014. The statistics also show a total of 25 crashes in the same time span.