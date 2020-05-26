FDOT makes plans to widen I-10 near Tallahassee

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 26, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Department of Transportation is sharing its plans to widen Interstate 10 east and west of Tallahassee in parts of Gadsden, Leon and Jefferson counties.

Tuesday, FDOT released details on the projects and the timeline for a study.

The agency plans to expand the highway from four to six lanes along a 4.2 mile stretch from US 90 in Gadsden County to Capital Circle Northwest in Leon County. The work would cost an estimated $124 million.

FDOT is also studying a proposal for the same work along I-10 from Capital Circle Northeast in Leon County to Gamble Rd. in Jefferson County. That's a 13-mile stretch that would be widened from four to six lanes at a cost of $116 million.

The transportation study will analyze the existing characteristics of the highway, evaluate the community needs and impacts of the projects, and develop proposed conceptual improvements, according to FDOT.

The study will develop and compare alternatives to determine the best way to complete the projects while minimizing impact on the environment.

Public hearings are scheduled for November 2020, and the study will wrap up in August 2021.

FDOT first initiated the projects last June, and conducted an

engineering and environmental analysis in July.

Its description of the projects says widening Interstate 10 east and west of Tallahassee will improve safety, increase hurricane evacuation capacity and enhance freight mobility, which is critical for Florida's economic development.

