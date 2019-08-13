FEMA awards nearly $1.3 million to City of Tallahassee for Hurricane Irma expesnes

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- FEMA has approved $1,252,632 for the State of Florida to help the City of Tallahassee with costs of restoring electrical service following Hurricane Irma under FEMA'S Public Assistance Program, the organization announced on Tuesday.

FEMA announced the money will be used to reimburse the city for the cost of contractors, other utility companies workers and city employees who helped repair damage to the city's electrical grid caused by Irma.

Work included replacing 26 poles, 14 transformers, a switch and 2,700 feet of wire damaged during the storm.

