FEMA awards nearly $670,000 in public assistance grants

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 13, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $669,789 to the State of Florida in public assistance grants in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael.

Officials say the 17 grants will allow reimbursement for eligible costs of debris removal, emergency protective measures, temporary facilities and permanent repairs from Hurricane Michael under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program.

The grants are as follows:

• City of Alford – $5,782 for repairs to signage citywide

• City of Greensboro – $4,491 for emergency protective measures

• City of Madison – $6,604 for emergency protective measures

• City of Malone – $9,719 for repairs to sewer lift station

• City of Panama City Beach – $333,435 for debris removal

• Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center – $35,216 for debris removal

• Ingathering Worship Center – $7,023 for emergency protective measures

• Jackson County – $62,735 for temporary facility to relocate courthouse

• Jefferson County – $13,586 for repairs to Landfill Road

• Liberty County Sheriff’s Office – $77,884 for emergency protective measures

• Marianna First United Methodist Church – $28,900 for emergency protective measures

• Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office – $8,460 for management costs

• Taylor County – $11,777 for emergency protective measures

• Town of Altha – $4,500 for repairs to library

• Town of Wausau – $15,619 for repairs to Dalton Carter Park and George Rogers Recreation Complex

• Victory Tabernacle – $8,019 for emergency protective measures

• Walton County Sheriff’s Office – $36,039 for emergency protective measures

To date, FEMA has allocated more than $150 million in federal funding for public assistance projects related to Hurricane Michael in Florida.