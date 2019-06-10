FEMA awards over $2.8 million in Public Assistance Grants for Hurricane Michael aftermath

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 10, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- FEMA has approved $2,813,129 to the state of Florida to assist 22 eligible applicants with reimbursement for eligible costs of debris removal, emergency protective measures, temporary facilities and permanent repairs for Hurricane Michael under FEMA's Public Assistance Program.

Money was awarded to:

• City of Alford – $113,456 for repairs to city hall, EMS building, municipal barn and two fire stations

• City of Bonifay – $8,899 for repairs to city hall

• City of Chipley – $72,526 to replace the water main along State Highway 77; and for repairs to public works facility garage, water utilities administration building, Arthopod Building and water tower in industrial park

• City of Gretna – $17,077 for repairs to city hall, the public works and public safety buildings, Helen Franks Community Center and wastewater treatment plant lab; also, to replace the lab’s equipment and air conditioning unit

• City of Panama City – $748,075 for management costs

• City of Vernon – $40,448 for repairs to city hall storage building

• Dog Island Conservation District – $5,094 for emergency protective measures

• Early Education and Care in Panama City – $472,367 for emergency protective measures

• Florida Department of Law Enforcement – $601,544 for emergency protective measures

• Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratory in Panacea – $56,704 to purchase marine animals lost due to complications from power outage, overland flooding and inability to filtrate water after storm

• Holmes County Hospital – $41,996 for emergency protective measures

• Holmes County School District – $17,214 for repairs to gym at Bonifay Middle School

• Martin Theatre Inc. in Panama City – $109,185 to replace equipment and contents

• Northwest Florida Regional Housing Authority in Bonifay – $2,599 for repairs to two units

• Northwest Florida Water Management District in Havana – $116,972 for emergency protective measures

• Panama City Housing Authority – $208,884 for emergency protective measures

• St. Andrew United Methodist Church in Panama City – $2,790 for repairs to the church’s youth and senior citizens building

• Taylor County – $38,303 for emergency protective measures

• Town of Altha – $101,623 to replace lost signage, street lights and a caution light; and for repairs to the baseball fields and facilities at Altha Park, as well as the park’s pavilion, playground, stadium lights and courts for basketball, tennis and shuffleboard

• Town of Campbellton – $4,567 for repairs to town hall, fire station/community center and well pump houses at the park and by railroad tracks

• Town of Noma – $27,574 for repairs to emergency generator at wastewater treatment plant, as well as a sewer line and lift station

• Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office – $5,232 for emergency protective measures