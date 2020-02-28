FEMA extends temporary housing program for Hurricane Michael victims

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 28, 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WCTV) — More help is coming for those still feeling the impacts of Hurricane Michael.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced a six-month extension of the temporary housing program.

The program is for Bay, Calhoun, Gadsden, Gulf and Jackson counties.

It's now extended through October 11, 2020.

Originally, the program had an end date coming up in April.

The direct housing program provides rent-free temporary housing units to help families who are still looking for permanent homes after Hurricane Michael destroyed their homes in October 2018.

FEMA says 925 displaced families in the Florida Panhandle have taken advantage of the program since the storm hit.

The agency also says it has provided $149 million in grants directly to Hurricane Michael survivors for home repairs, rent and personal property loss.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.