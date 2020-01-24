FEMA reimburses Jackson County almost $2.5 million

By: WJHG News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) — Almost $2.5 million will be coming to Jackson County for Hurricane Michael relief.

FEMA approved $2,475,836 to reimburse Jackson County for the cost of emergency protective measures taken after Hurricane Michael. The grant reimburses the county for search and rescue, evacuation and sheltering, and installing emergency road signs within the county after the storm.

FEMA says this is the completion of an expedited project. The project total is nearly $3.8 million.

