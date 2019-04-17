FHA: Medicaid cuts would severely impact rural hospitals in Florida

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Hospital Association held Clinical Leaders Advocacy Day at the Capitol Wednesday.

Members spoke with lawmakers to ask them to not make Medicaid cuts.

Administrators say hospitals statewide in Florida took a $651 million Medicaid cut last year.

They say the legislature is considering budgets that propose different approaches on how to pay hospitals for the care for critical services this year.

There would be cuts to "automatic rate enhancement" payments to hospitals, which the FHA says would reduce funding by over $100 million.

Janna Matautia with the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital says it puts rural hospitals in dire straights.

"If Medicaid funding is cut, we would not have resources or monies to continue to stay open. We can't afford that, neither would no rural community. We want our hospital to survive through this," Matautia said.

Below is information from the FHA:

Panhandle or Designated Rural Hospitals

Panhandle hospitals that are designated as rural or have been impacted by Hurricane Michael would lose an additional $1.2 million under the proposed 2019-20 House budget. In the proposed 2019-20 Senate budget, there are no new Medicaid cuts to these hospitals. They would gain back $1.8 million of the recurring Medicaid cut they took during the 2018 Session.

Tallahassee Hospitals

Tallahassee hospitals that are experiencing surge from Hurricane Michael impacted communities would lose an additional $1.5 million under the proposed 2019-20 House budget. In the proposed 2019-20 Senate Budget, there are no new Medicaid cuts to these hospitals. They would gain back $4.1 million of the recurring Medicaid cut sustained during the 2018 Session.

Statewide Rural Hospitals

Statewide rural hospitals would lose an additional $2.9 million under the proposed 2019-20 House budget. In the proposed 2019-20 Senate Budget, there are no new Medicaid cuts to these hospitals. They would gain back $1.7 million of the recurring Medicaid cuts sustained during the 2018 Legislative Session.