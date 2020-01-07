FHP: 15-year-old dies after single-car crash as vehicle attempted to avoid troopers

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 7, 2019

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A 15-year-old has died and two more have suffered injuries following a single-car crash at the exit of I-75 and County Road 136 in Suwannee County early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, a 2006 Chrystler was traveling north on I-75 when a trooper clocked the car going 103 mph.

Officials say two troopers began to follow the car as it passed their location but, authorities say, the driver abruptly exited I-75 at the state road 47 exit then began to travel back onto the interstate, heading north.

Troopers say as the vehicle headed north, it failed to stop for either of the marked patrol cars, both of which had their lights activated.

Officials say the driver exited the interstate a second time, this time at the county road 136 exit in Suwannee County but, upon exiting, the driver lost control of the car, where it struck several pine trees on the shoulder.

15-year-old Aniyah Bynes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A second passenger was taken to a different hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers say charges are pending.