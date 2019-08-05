FHP: 15-year-old dies in four-car crash in Franklin County

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 5, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old has died after a four-car crash on U.S. 98/State Road 65 in Franklin County on Monday.

Troopers say a Toyota SUV, being driven by the 15-year-old, who authorities have not identified, was traveling south on SR 65, approaching the intersection with US 98.

Officials say a dump truck was traveling west on US 98, approaching the same intersection.

Authorities say the Toyota began approaching the intersection and reduced it's speed as it prepared to turn left onto US 98, but failed to yield to the dump truck while entering the intersection, traveling into the immediate path of the truck.

According to FHP, the front of the dump truck made contact with the driver's side of the Toyota.

Troopers say after the initial impact, the dump truck began to travel in a southwestern direction, pushing the Toyota with it.

Officials say two other vehicles, a Ford and a Landrover, were traveling east on US 98, one behind the other.

Authorities say the Toyota and dump truck collided with the front of the Ford, turning the vehicle clockwise and striking the front of the Landrover, forcing the car onto the south shoulder, where the back of the car struck a tree.

Officials say once all of the cars came to a rest, the Toyota became completely engulfed in flames.

FHP says Franklin County Fire Rescue quickly arrived to extinguish the fire, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Paramedics.