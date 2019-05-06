FHP: Bus driver not at fault in Wakulla County school bus crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – No students were injured when a teenage driver crashed into a Wakulla County school bus.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on Summer Wind Circle West.

The crash report states that a 16-year-old boy was driving north on Summer Wind Circle West and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. His vehicle entered the school bus' travel lane and crashed into the side of the bus.

The driver of the school bus suffered minor injuries. FHP says there were 23 children on the bus at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.

The teenage driver and his 15-year-old passenger were not injured. The driver was cited for failing to maintain a single lane.

In an earlier version of this story, WCTV reported that the school bus driver was at fault for the crash.