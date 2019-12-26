FHP: Car crashes into tree after "medical event"

By WCTV Eyewitness News

TAYLOR CO., Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says 66-year-old Jimmy Plymel of Mayo, Florida, crashed into a tree after experiencing a "medical event."

Troopers say Plymel was driving down Old Dixie Highway, about to cross County Road 30, when said event happened. This caused him to cross through the intersection without stopping, causing him to run onto the shoulder of CR 30, hitting a tree.

FHP says thankfully, Plymel wasn't badly hurt in the accident, but he is currently in the hospital being treated for his medical issues.