FHP: Driver in serious condition after falling asleep behind wheel

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 29, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says one person is in serious condition after falling asleep behind the wheel on I-10 westbound at milemarker 240 on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver, a 35-year-old female from Fort Walton Beach, was traveling eastbound on I-10 on State Road 8 in the inside lane.

Troopers say the vehicle traveled in a clockwise motion across the roadway onto the northern shoulder before the left side of the car collided with a tree.

FHP says the car came to a final rest in the tree line.

Troopers say the driver told authorities she had fallen asleep after driving all day.

Officials say the driver has been charged with failing to drive in a single lane.

FHP says the driver has been taken to a local hospital.