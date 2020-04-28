FHP: Driver of tractor-trailer dies after hitting trees, overturning

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 28, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound at milemarker 431.

Officials say the driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-75 as it traveled off the west side of the roadway onto the unpaved shoulder, where its front struck several trees.

Troopers say the semi's trailer overturned onto its left side, where it came to a final rest.

FHP says the driver, who they only identify as a 38-year-old man from St. Cloud City, was pronounced dead at the scene.