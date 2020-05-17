FHP: Madison man killed in single-vehicle crash in Gilchrist County

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A Madison man died in a single-vehicle car accident Sunday afternoon according to Florida Highway Patrol.

A 54-year-old man was driving his white Buick sedan on U.S. Highway 129 near County Road 307 just south of Bell in Gilchrist County. Around 3:30 p.m., the driver left the roadway and struck a tree, leading to fatal injuries, according to FHP.

The roadway is open, but the investigation is ongoing. The victim's name has not yet been released.