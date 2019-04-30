FHP: Man rear-ended Columbia County school bus

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – No injuries were reported when a man rear-ended a Columbia County school bus that had come to a stop.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of CR-242 and Tall Pine Drive in Columbia County.

The incident report states that 78-year-old O.C. Crusaw was traveling west on CR-242 when he crashed into the back of a stopped school bus.

No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Neither Crusaw or the driver of the school bus were injured.

Crusaw was issued a citation for careless driving.