FHP: Motorcyclist suffers serious injury after collision

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 22, 2019

WAKULLA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says one is in serious condition following a crash on US 319 and Edgewood Drive in Wakulla on Thursday.

Troopers say a 1996 Jeep Cherokee containing three people and a motorcycle were both traveling northbound on US 319 in the northbound lane when the motorcycle was attempting to turn left onto Edgewood Drive.

Officials say the driver of the Jeep failed to slow down enough to avoid a rear-end collision and the front of the Jeep collided with the back-left of the motorcycle.

Officials say the motorcycle traveled on its right side going north in the middle of both lanes and came to a final rest facing west.

Troopers say the Jeep came to a final rest facing north.

FHP did not say if the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike upon impact.

Troopers say the motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say no one inside the jeep sustained injuries.