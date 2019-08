By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 15, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on I-10 eastbound near milemarker 241 in Madison County.

Troopers say the road is blocked in the right lane.

Witnesses tell WCTV five vehicles are involved, including a horse trailer.

Witnesses say multiple law enforcement officials are on the scene.

This is a developing story.