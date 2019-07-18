FHP: One dead following single-car crash on Springhill Road

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 18, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol has identified the person who died in a single-car fatal crash on Springhill Road Thursday morning.

FHP says a vehicle, being driven by 21-year-old Levi Spears, was traveling north on Springhill Road, just south of Bice Road.

Officials say Spears' vehicle traveled to the left, across the southbound lanes, and onto the west shoulder where the front of the car collided with a tree.

Authorities say Spears was pronounced dead at the scene by Leon County EMS.

FHP says they were assisted on the scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and Tallahassee Fire Department.

Troopers say an investigation is ongoing.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on in the 6500 block of Springhill Road that caused delays early Thursday morning.

FHP says the roadway is now reopened to traffic.

It is unknown at this time how many have died, how many cars were involved or if anyone else is injured.

This is a developing story.