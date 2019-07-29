FHP: Three in critical condition following three-car crash in Suwannee County

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Three people are in critical condition following a three-car crash on U.S. Highway 90 and 49th Road in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says around 9 p.m. on Sunday, three vehicles were traveling on U.S. Highway 90: A 1999 Ford F-250, being driven by 26-year-old George Green, was traveling west, while two vehicles were traveling east - a 2016 Ford F-150 (driven by 20-year-old Wyatt Snelgrove) and a 2014 Kia Optima (driven by 20-year-old Savannah Slaughter).

Troopers say Green's vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped Snelgrove's vehicle.

Officials say Green's vehicle then collided with Slaughter's vehicle before overturning.

Authorities say the roadway was shut down for several hours for investigation and clean up crews.

All three individuals were airlifted to a hospital and are all listed in critical condition.

FHP says the crash remains under investigation.