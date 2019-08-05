FHP: Two in serious condition after car hits tree after avoiding deer

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 5, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Two people are in serious condition after a crash on Thompson Valley Road in Jefferson County after a car attempted to avoid hitting a deer that ran out into the roadway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says a vehicle was traveling west on Thompson Valley Road when a deer came from the south shoulder onto the roadway.

Authorities say the driver made an evasive maneuver to avoid the deer, but began to lose control of the vehicle, causing the front of the car to hit a tree on the north shoulder.

Both the car's driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.