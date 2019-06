By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 4, 2019

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is asking motorists to use caution when traveling along State Road 51 and County Road 357 due to an 80-acre wildfire burning in the area.

FHP says visibility may deteriorate, especially during nighttime and early morning hours and urge motorists to reduce their speeds and be cautions while driving.