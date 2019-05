By: WCTV Eyewitness News

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is cautioning drivers who are driving in the area of County Road 250 and NE Gump Swamp Road within the Osceola National Forest in Columbia County as a wildfire continues to burn in the area.

FHP says visibility may quickly deteriorate, especially during night time and early morning hours, due to the smoke in the area.

Troopers say the fire is expected to continue over the next several days.