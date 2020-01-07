FHP chased vehicle from Gainsville to Lee, MCSO says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

LEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Highway Patrol chased a vehicle from Gainesville to Lee Tuesday evening, the Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WCTV.

According to a deputy, FHP requested help from surrounding agencies for the chase that went through the city limits.

The vehicle finally crashed on County Road 255 South in the area of Lee United Methodist Church after authorities performed a pit maneuver on it.

The sheriff's office says one deputy crashed on the road at the intersection of Canoe Trail. The deputy had minor injuries on his hand.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person in the car, and they have been taken to the Madison County Jail. The sheriff's office says there is no active threat to the Lee community.

WCTV is waiting to hear back from FHP for more information on this chase.

