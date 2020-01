By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — There was a crash with injuries on I-10 east that led to lane closures around 2:24 p.m. Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol's online traffic map.

According to the map, the crash happened around mile marker 201, which is between the Monroe Street and Thomasville Road exits.

The number of injuries and how serious they are have not been reported at this time.

