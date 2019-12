By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a vehicle crash with injuries and a roadblock on I-10 eastbound near milemarker 183 in Quincy.

Traffic cameras show a semi-truck pulled over with smoke coming off the top of the truck.

Troopers have not said how many cars are involved or what the extent of any injuries are.

This is a developing story.