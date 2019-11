By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 27, 2019

HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a vehicle crash with injuries and a road block on Havana Highway near Salem Road.

Troopers are asking motorists to use caution in the area due to the road block.

Officials say they arrived at the scene around 4:50 p.m.

It is unknown what caused the accident, how many cars are involved or what the extent of any injuries are.

This is a developing story.