FHP reports fatal crash near state line

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 17, 2019

CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash with a road block on US 90 near State Road 10.

FHP says the roadway is blocked and urge motorists to use caution in the area.

Troopers say they were alerted of the crash around 7:57 p.m. and arrived on the scene close to 8:30 p.m.

It is unknown how many cars are involved, how many have died or what the extent of any other injuries are.

This is a developing story.