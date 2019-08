By: WCTV Eyewitness News

August 8, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on I-10 eastbound near milemarker 260 in Madison County.

FHP says they arrived to the scene around 12:11 p.m.

Troopers ask motorists to use caution in the area, saying there's a roadblock.

No other information was available as of 1:37 p.m.

This is a developing story.