FHP searching for driver accused of dragging, running over passenger on I-75

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 22, 2020

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) –

Authorities are searching for a man accused of running over and killing his passenger who fell out of a pickup truck while traveling on I-75.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, this happened around 5 p.m. Saturday just south of the 399 exit on Interstate 75. A female was seen hanging out the passenger side door as the black Ford pickup truck swerved into the median.

The woman was dragged for several hundred feet before falling out. The driver ran her over before leaving the scene. The woman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The driver was a white male with short, dark hair, according to FHP. He was seen exiting the interstate near mile marker 390. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (352) 372-STOP or *FHP.

