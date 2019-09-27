FHP trooper dies in Orlando crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 27, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCTV) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper died in a crash Friday morning.

Trooper Tracy Vickers was driving east on State Road 408 near Conway Road, according to CBS affiliate WKMG. Around 6 a.m., Vickers' cruiser hit construction equipment on the road.

The crash shut down all east bound lanes on S.R. 408.

FHP said Vickers was part of its force for more than four years. He worked out of Leesburg/Lake County before he was moved to Orlando/Orange County. He served in the U.S. Navy before joining FHP.

"The entire FLHSMV family and his FHP brothers and sisters are heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Trooper Tracy Vickers," FHP wrote in a statement. "Trooper Vickers was a leader within the patrol and his troop and served as a Field Training Officer, training and mentoring new troopers. He served central Florida and the state for just over 4 years, selflessly protecting Florida’s citizens and visitors. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing this morning of Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Tracy Vickers," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wrote in a statement. "Law enforcement officers are some of the most selfless people I know. They risk everything daily to serve the public and keep us all safe. My heart mourns for Trooper Vickers’ family and friends, and the entire Florida Highway Patrol community.”

