FHSAA Board makes football rule change, adds two girls sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida High School Athletic Association recently sanctioned two new sports and passed a big rule in regards to football.

On June 9, The FHSAA's board of director approved a six-quarter rule for football; this allow schools to develop more players at the junior varsity level.

"I think it'll be a big help for the varsity kids," Godby head coach Brandon McCray said. "Most of the time, if a kid plays a whole JV game, that kid will just be used as a reserve as someone who should just get limited time."

The board also added girls wrestling, which will have a separate state championship tournament and not be included with the boys.

"Every year I have girls that come up and ask me, 'Hey coach, can girls wrestle?' and that last couple of years, we've seen this movement going on and I would say we're probably within a couple of years of girls having their own segment," Florida High wrestling coach Clayton Allen said. "They say as soon as that happens, 'Coach you need to find me.'"

Also the sport of sand volleyball was added. In Leon County, the sport has been operating at the club level for five years.

"Colleges started adding the sport and then scholarshiping the sport," Leon volleyball coach Angie Strickland said, "I think those kids needed some sort of preparation to go in there and earn those scholarships so I think it was important to add it."

While new programs mean new costs, Lincoln athletic director Joe Vallese does not see these sports adding drastically to the budget.

"Nine times out of 10, I would say it's very expensive. It's hard to do facilities, but in this case, it's not necessarily the case," Vallese said.

The sports will be added for the 2021-2022 academic year.