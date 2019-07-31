FHSAA announces high school football championships schedule, Tallahassee to host three games

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

July 31, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Gene Cox Stadium will play host to three Florida High School Athletic Association championship football games this season, all of which will begin at 7 p.m.

The FHSAA announced the 2019 Florida High School Football State Championships on Wednesday, with Tallahassee set to host games from December 5-7.

Thursday, Dec. 5 will see the two best teams in 2A face off, while the title game between the 3A finalists will be played on Friday, Dec. 6.

Saturday, Dec. 7, Gene Cox Stadium will play host to the 1A title game.

Starting on Dec. 11 through Dec. 14, the 4A-8A games will be played in Daytona Beach.

The full list of title games can be seen below.

Thursday, Dec. 5: 2A Title Game, 7 p.m. (Gene Cox Stadium)

Friday, Dec. 6: 3A Title Game, 7 p.m. (Gene Cox Stadium)

Saturday, Dec. 7: 1A Title Game, 7 p.m. (Gene Cox Stadium)

Wednesday, Dec. 11: 4A Title Game, 7 p.m. (Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach)

Thursday, Dec. 12: 6A Title Game, 7 p.m. (Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach)

Friday, Dec. 13: 8A Title Game, 7 p.m. (Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach)

Saturday, Dec. 14: 5A Title Game, 12 p.m.; 7A Title Game, 7 p.m. (Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach)

For more information, click here.