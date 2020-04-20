FHSAA cancels all spring sports events

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida High School Athletic Association says it is canceling all FHSAA affiliated events for spring sports in 2020.

FHSAA made the announcement after Gov. Ron DeSantis mandated schools continue distance learning for the rest of the 2019-20 school year.

The association says the safety of student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans is its top priority.

"We are deeply saddened for our student-athletes who have seen their seasons and/or high school careers end so abruptly," FHSAA says. "Our Association knows the impact and role high school athletics play in the lives of so many and will continue to work towards the betterment of high school sports."

No additional eligibility will be granted for spring sport athletes, FHSAA says. You can find more information on student-athlete eligibility here.

”To all our senior student-athletes, we thank you for dedicating your time and efforts to your school, your coaches, and your teammates,” FHSAA says. “Cherish the memories you have made and embrace all that the future holds for you. While we are saddened that you are unable to compete this season, we could not be prouder to have been represented by such hard-working individuals.”

FHSAA says it is eager to resume all sports in the 2020-21 school year.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.