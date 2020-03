By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 18, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida High School Athletic Association has announced all scheduled FHSAA meetings, conferences and athletic events have been postponed until further notice.

The FHSAA says they will reevaluate come the April 15 date placed as a potential return to in-person learning by Governor Ron DeSantis.

For more information, click here.