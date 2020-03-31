FHSAA says season could extend through end of June

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 31, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida High School Athletic Association says they are "actively working," to continue playing the remainder of the athletic season through June 30, according to a release on Tuesday.

"In light of the current situation, the FHSAA staff is actively working on creative solutions for the continuance of spring sports, which could extend through June 30," the release reads. "The FHSAA does understand the hardships caused by COVID-19 and the inability to play spring sports. If we are not able to continue spring sports, the FHSAA is working diligently to create a plan regarding additional eligibility for students who have not been able to participate in spring sports."

The FHSAA announced a postponement of all athletic events until further notice on March 18.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Education announced that students would not return to in-person learning at public schools until at least the first of May.

