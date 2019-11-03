FHSAA unveils football playoff bracket, several big bend teams qualify

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports
November 2, 2019
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sunday morning the FHSAA released the 2019 football championship bracket with a multitude of area teams making the postseason.
1A, local teams in bold
1. Madison County (bye)vs. 4. Hilliard/5. Branford
2. Lafayette (bye)vs. 3. Dixie County/6. Union County
1. Blountstown (bye)
vs. 4. Bozeman/5. Port St. Joe
2. Taylor County (bye) vs. 3. Sneads/4. Jefferson County
2A, local teams in bold
4. North Florida Christian vs. 5. FAMU DRS
2. Maclay (bye) vs. 3. Aucilla Christian/6. St. Joseph Academy
3A, local teams in bold
2. Florida HIgh (bye)vs. 3. Episcopal Jacksonville vs. 6. Baldwin
4A, local teams in bold
3. Gadsden Countyvs. 6. Bradford
5A, local teams in bold
1. Wakulla vs. 8. Suwannee
3. Parker vs.
6. Godby
7A, local teams in bold
4. Winter Springs vs.
5. Lincoln
2. Niceville vs.