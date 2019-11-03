FHSAA unveils football playoff bracket, several big bend teams qualify

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)
November 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Sunday morning the FHSAA released the 2019 football championship bracket with a multitude of area teams making the postseason.

1A, local teams in bold

1. Madison County (bye)

vs. 4. Hilliard/5. Branford

2. Lafayette (bye)

vs. 3. Dixie County/6. Union County

1. Blountstown (bye)

vs. 4. Bozeman/5. Port St. Joe

2. Taylor County (bye) vs. 3. Sneads/4. Jefferson County

2A, local teams in bold

4. North Florida Christian vs. 5. FAMU DRS

2. Maclay (bye) vs. 3. Aucilla Christian

/6. St. Joseph Academy

3A, local teams in bold

2. Florida HIgh (bye)

vs. 3. Episcopal Jacksonville vs. 6. Baldwin

4A, local teams in bold

3. Gadsden County

vs. 6. Bradford

5A, local teams in bold

1. Wakulla vs. 8. Suwannee

3. Parker vs.

6. Godby

7A, local teams in bold

4. Winter Springs vs.

5. Lincoln

2. Niceville vs.

7. Chiles

 