FL National Guard called up in response to COVID-19 outbreak

March 29, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called up the National Guard to respond tio the growing number of cases of COVID-19 in the state.

1,537 Guardsmen on State Active Duty are supporting the response, and are operating four Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS). According to a spokesman, they have already administered over 12,000 sample collections.

FLNG lists four sites administering the tests.



The C.B. Smith Park CBTS in Broward county with 5,402 sample collections.

The Hard Rock Stadium CBTS in Miami-Dade countywith 4,858 sample collections.

The Marlins Park CBTS in Miami-Dade county with 929 sample collections.

Orange County Convention Center in Orange county with 1,111 sample collections.



The FLNG is also helping with airport screenings at seven airports in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tampa, Palm Beach, and Fort Myers.

National Guard members serve two other major functions in the states operations. They are bringing much needed to supplies to areas around the state most affected. this operates out of the State Logistics Readiness Center (SLRC) in central Florida. They are also working in the State Emergency Operations Center and many local emergency management offices.

With the pandemic continuing to spread., the Florida National Guard says they will "maintain a ready force across the state for a variety of missions to include medical support and distribution of necessary commodities."

Members in these support capacities and their families are still following guidance by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

