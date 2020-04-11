Florida State Rep. Kristin Jacobs dies of cancer

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 11, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The environmentally focused Florida state Representative Kristin Jacobs has died after a bout with colon cancer. The Democrat from Broward county was 60 years old.

She began her political career in 1998 as a county commissioner in Broward. Her time there lasted 16 years before she moved up to represent district 96 in the Florida House.

In the House, she was a member of several subcommittees focused on issues such as agriculture, health, and education. She championed a bill that banned the trade of shark fins. The bill's name was officially changed to the "Kristin Jacobs Ocean Conservation Act" to honor her commitment to it.

Jacobs continued to serve in the House during the 2020 session, even from a hospital bed while she battled cancer.

Commissioner Nikki Fried offered her condolences saying, "Her passion for the state we love will be greatly missed.”

