Florida lawmakers screened for coronavirus ahead of budget vote

By: Edan Schultz | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 19, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida lawmakers returning to the state capitol building to vote on the budget and end session are going through screening for coronavirus.

Legislators lined the halls waiting to be screened before entering the House and Senate chambers through side doors.

“We are using the same precautions that the CDC recommends for visit to a health department or clinic," said GOP Rep. Cary Pigman of Sebring, who is a doctor.

Pigman says those questions are about travel outside the U.S. or on a cruise, along with whether they've been in contact with a known COVID-19 carrier, and if they're showing any symptoms of illness.

Staff are also taking lawmakers' temperatures.

If all the questions are negative, and the person's temperature is normal, they are allowed to enter the chamber.

The legislature is considering a $93.2 billion budget.

In addition to the screening, the chambers are doing away with some longstanding traditions due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the ceremonial dropping of the handkerchief to end the session.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.