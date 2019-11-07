FL therapy dogs pose for Thanksgiving-inspired photo

The volunteers with Therapy K9s of Southwest Florida were challenged to a photo shoot and they didn’t disappoint!

With help from their handlers, the dogs posed for this Thanksgiving-inspired photo. It was a lot of work for the dogs (AND the handlers!) but the photo was worth it.

Afterward, the dogs celebrated their success with some doggie ice cream!

The dogs can usually be found visiting hospitals, nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, schools, group homes, or libraries. If you’d like to learn more about the group, you can check out their website here.

Many of these dogs are also members of the Alliance of Therapy Dogs of Sarasota. If you think your dog has the temperament to be a therapy dog, you can learn more about joining here.

