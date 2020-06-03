Florida motor vehicles worker, state trooper fired after racist social media post, texts

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says it has fired two of its employees for making racist remarks towards protesters.

The department says one FLHSMV employee made the remark on social media, while a Florida Highway Patrol trooper sent it through text messages.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the department says it immediately fired the employees once it was made aware of the "hateful, racist, and threatening remarks."

"This conduct is not in any way reflective of the Troopers and employees of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles," the department says. "The men and women of this department have been entrusted to serve and protect all residents and visitors of Florida, and this abhorrent and reprehensible conduct will not be tolerated."

The department is not identifying either employee.

State Senator Jason Pizzo tweeted that he spoke to FLHSMV Executive Director Terry Rhodes about the fired employee from the Tallahassee area who made the racist comment on social media, identifying him as William Henderson.

WCTV has not been able to confirm the identify of the state trooper who was dismissed.

I just spoke with Exec. Dir. Rhodes at @FLHSMV, who confirmed that Henderson was terminated yesterday, along with a FHP trooper for a separate but similarly hateful and vitriolic message. pic.twitter.com/Jv0If0ogV5 — Jason Pizzo (@senpizzo) June 2, 2020

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has fired two employees for hateful, racist, and threatening remarks. pic.twitter.com/loiF6M9bdo — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) June 2, 2020

