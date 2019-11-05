FSU hires search firm to help find new head football coach

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University has hired DHR International, a global executive search firm, to help in the search for the Seminoles' next head football coach.

“We are confident that DHR will be a valuable partner in assisting us with identifying the candidates who best match our priorities for a head coach,” said FSU Athletic Director David Coburn. “Glenn (Sugiyama) is a highly-respected professional in the industry who will spearhead the effort for DHR. He shares our expectation that we will attract the coach to lead our program back among the nation’s elite.”

The press release says DHR International has been a privately held provider of executive search solutions with more than 50 wholly owned offices around the world. According to DHR, it's the only global executive search firm with a standalone sports practice.

