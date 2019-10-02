FSU's Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity suspended from campus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 2, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University's director of communications confirmed to WCTV that the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter on campus has been suspended.

The university tells WCTV SAE is facing suspension due to alleged alcohol violations, not for hazing.

This comes just a day after the university said it started an investigation into hazing allegations against the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, which is also under suspension.

This is a developing story. WCTV will provide more details once our reporter gathers them.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.