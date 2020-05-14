FSU AD: 'It is an interesting idea' for FSU to host professional events

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

May 14, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn says "it is an interesting idea," for FSU to host professional sports.

The comment comes following Governor Ron DeSantis saying the state will allow professional competition to be played within it's borders following shutdowns of major leagues due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've not heard from the Governor, but it is an interesting idea," Coburn said in a statement. "FSU would certainly consider it in consultation with our local governments and health care providers."

On Thursday, ACC commissioner John Swofford held a conference call with the media, saying he expects there to be football played this season, but gave no concrete date.