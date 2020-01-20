FSU Baseball ranked 12th in Baseball America's preseason poll

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

January 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Florida State University's baseball team is ranked No. 12 in Baseball America's preseason top 25 poll.

This ranking comes after the Seminoles' 2019 campaign was capped off with a Cinderella College World Series run. After going 42-23 last season, FSU swept its way through the Regional and Super Regional rounds.

Along the way last year, the Noles had a 17-13 ACC record and a 28-9 mark at home.

FSU is one of eight ACC teams in Baseball America's preseason poll, which is the most of any conference.

FSU announced its 2020 baseball schedule in November 2019.

See when the Noles play formidable ACC opponents, such as Louisville, Miami and Duke, below.

Told ya we’ve got somethin’ good😏



The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣ schedule is HERE!⤵️



🗓 https://t.co/E9QKbG4kr7 pic.twitter.com/xyecSl3d9Z — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) November 12, 2019

